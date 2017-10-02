Public Sector Pension investment Board Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,438,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,967 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 852,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. BidaskClub upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $202.50) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $174.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) opened at 179.75 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $262.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.09. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $10.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

