Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)

Public Sector Pension investment Board reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 73.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $82.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, VP Raja Petrakian sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $156,518.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $5,073,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,576 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,593 shares of company stock worth $5,644,357 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

