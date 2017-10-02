Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,268 Shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Strayer Education worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Strayer Education by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Strayer Education during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Strayer Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strayer Education by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strayer Education during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strayer Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ STRA) opened at 87.27 on Monday. Strayer Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $933.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.68 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.90%. Strayer Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Strayer Education, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

