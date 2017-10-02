Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 221,760 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $5,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 510,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,049,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $29,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,212 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CAR) opened at 38.06 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 74.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

