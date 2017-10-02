Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Insider Sells $196,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Gene G. Kinney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ PRTA) opened at 64.77 on Monday. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion.

Get Prothena Corporation PLC alerts:

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 527.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7951.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation PLC will post ($4.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/prothena-corporation-plc-prta-insider-sells-196000-00-in-stock.html.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena Corporation PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prothena Corporation PLC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

About Prothena Corporation PLC

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.