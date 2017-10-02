ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,807,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after buying an additional 2,437,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,713,000 after acquiring an additional 802,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teradyne by 71.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,293,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 238.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,877,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,167 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,236,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/proshare-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) opened at 37.29 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.66 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company set a $41.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 22,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $790,067.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,460,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.