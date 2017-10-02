ProShare Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 21,246.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,686,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,116,000 after purchasing an additional 183,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ALEX) opened at 46.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 235.18 and a beta of 1.46. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $46.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $184,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,116.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $547,825 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

