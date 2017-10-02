ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) Director Jason Michael Barr Sells 4,379 Shares

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Director Jason Michael Barr sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $10,071.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) traded down 0.2664% on Monday, hitting $2.1343. The stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.8886 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 270.98% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
ProPhase Labs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through a tender offer. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes a range of homeopathic and healthcare products. The Company is engaged in the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and natural base health products, including supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products. The Company’s products include TK Supplements and ORXx Complete.
