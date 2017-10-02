Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,270 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE CNO) opened at 23.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered CNO Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

