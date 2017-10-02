Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 105,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/profund-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-dorman-products-inc-dorm.html.

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) opened at 71.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.91 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post $3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $134,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $74.50 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.