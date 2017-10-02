Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Professional Diversity Network earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 45.0474347125963 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ IPDN) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. 7,837 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $15.04 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

In other news, CEO Maoji Wang acquired 13,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $63,450.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,476. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xianfang Liu acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,444 shares of company stock valued at $145,324. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is an operator of professional networks with a focus on diversity. The Company serves various communities, including Women, Hispanic-Americans, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Disabled, Military Professionals, and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT). The Company’s segments include Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), which includes online professional networking communities with career resources for the needs of various diverse cultural groups; National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), a women-only professional networking organization, and Noble Voice operations (Noble Voice), a career consultation and lead generation service.

