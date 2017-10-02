Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,844 Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Global Brass and Copper Holdings worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) opened at 33.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $740.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Global Brass and Copper Holdings had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $107,828.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

