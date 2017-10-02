Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,132,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10,630.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899,727 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 705,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/principal-financial-group-inc-acquires-223-shares-of-hersha-hospitality-trust-ht.html.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 302,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,079 shares of company stock valued at $180,706 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE HT) opened at 18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $781.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.