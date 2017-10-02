President Energy PLC (PPC) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) in a report released on Friday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of President Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of President Energy PLC (PPC) opened at 7.88 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 75.10 million. President Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.42 and a 52-week high of GBX 11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.74.

President Energy PLC Company Profile

President Energy PLC is engaged in the exploration for and the evaluation and production of oil and gas. Its segment includes the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The Company has oil and gas production in two geographical markets: the United States and Argentina. It has exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, the United States and Australia.

