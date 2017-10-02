News stories about Premier Alliance Group (NASDAQ:RTNB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Premier Alliance Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.9183673269095 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Premier Alliance Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Premier Alliance Group (NASDAQ RTNB) traded up 0.000% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.005. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,954 shares. The firm’s market cap is $12.23 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Premier Alliance Group has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/premier-alliance-group-rtnb-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-07.html.

In other Premier Alliance Group news, major shareholder Quad Capital Management Adviso sold 378,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $1,075,499.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Alliance Group Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc, formerly root9B Technologies, Inc, is engaged in providing cybersecurity, business advisory services principally in regulatory risk mitigation, and energy and controls solutions. The Company helps clients in various industries to provide cyber operations and solutions, mitigate risk, comply with regulations, and leverage and integrate technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Alliance Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Alliance Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.