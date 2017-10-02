PostNL NV (PNLYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PostNL NV (OTCMKTS:PNLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $4.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PostNL N.V. is formed from the split of TNT N.V. operates as a mail company engage din the collection, sorting, transportation and delivery of letters and parcels in Netherlands. The Company also offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services. PostNL N.V. is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. “

Shares of PostNL NV (OTCMKTS:PNLYY) opened at 4.35 on Thursday. PostNL NV has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. PostNL NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

PostNL N.V. is the provider of postal and parcel services in the Netherlands. The Company operates through three segments: Mail in the Netherlands, Parcels and International, and PostNL Other. The Company’s geographical segments include The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe, Europe and Rest of the World.

