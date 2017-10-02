Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0381884299643 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The firm’s market cap is $16.85 million. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.88.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.43. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.13% and a negative return on equity of 558.97%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post ($2.92) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

