POSCO (PKX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. POSCO earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2843669738193 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

POSCO (NYSE PKX) opened at 69.40 on Monday. POSCO has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $77.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKX. UBS AG upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CLSA raised POSCO from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Standpoint Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About POSCO

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

