Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.45.
PII has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Longbow Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, July 17th.
In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $489,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,781.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine acquired 1,293 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.81 per share, with a total value of $114,831.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,152,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) traded up 1.40% on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 753,404 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $108.45.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post $4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.
