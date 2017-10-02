PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) comprises about 2.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 2,833.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,133,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,760,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,586,000 after buying an additional 2,239,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,281,000 after buying an additional 1,686,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,752,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,394,000 after buying an additional 875,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 43,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 797,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) opened at 134.77 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $135.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

