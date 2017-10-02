PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Hawaiian Holdings worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings by 42.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $41,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,611.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ HA) opened at 37.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $60.90.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Hawaiian Holdings had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $675.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Hawaiian Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.60 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Holdings from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

