Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Position Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9,828.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,131,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,037,000 after buying an additional 20,918,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 1,148,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 1,019,942 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 1,001,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 846,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) opened at 14.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.21. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.90 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 15,666.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 144.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cross Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

