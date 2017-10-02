Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded up 1.520% on Friday, hitting $81.155. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,556 shares. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.042 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $163,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $655,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

