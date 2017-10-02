Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Friday. Mizuho currently has a $196.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $233.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Scotiabank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE PXD) opened at 147.54 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 148.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $114,831.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $997,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $161,102. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

