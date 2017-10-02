Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in DineEquity, Inc (DIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of DineEquity, Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of DineEquity worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of DineEquity by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 67,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DineEquity by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 599,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 176,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DineEquity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DineEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DineEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of DineEquity from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DineEquity in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DineEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DineEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P bought 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,556,999.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

DineEquity, Inc (DIN) opened at 42.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $773.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.40. DineEquity, Inc has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. DineEquity had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that DineEquity, Inc will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

DineEquity Profile

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

