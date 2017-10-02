Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $579,000 in Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Fibria Celulose by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fibria Celulose by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fibria Celulose by 82.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fibria Celulose by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) opened at 13.54 on Monday. Fibria Celulose S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.49 billion.

Fibria Celulose Profile

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

