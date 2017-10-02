Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $488,000 Position in KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor Corporation were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in KLA-Tencor Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA-Tencor Corporation news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $28,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $275,529.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $7,560,869. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ KLAC) opened at 106.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. KLA-Tencor Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $109.59.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.80 million. KLA-Tencor Corporation had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 26.61%. KLA-Tencor Corporation’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corporation will post $6.70 EPS for the current year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

KLA-Tencor Corporation Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

