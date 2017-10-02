Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 101.3% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter worth $12,827,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 5.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) traded down 0.099% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.415. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,554 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

