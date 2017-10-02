Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Farmer Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Brothers by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,337,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 515,867 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Brothers by 94.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 130,017 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Brothers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Farmer Brothers by 19.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) traded down 1.37% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.40. 15,504 shares of the company were exchanged. Farmer Brothers Company has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.72 million. Farmer Brothers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farmer Brothers Company will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Farmer Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 350,000 shares of Farmer Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $10,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes.

