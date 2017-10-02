Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 16,100 LHC Group (LHCG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,325,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,879,000 after purchasing an additional 356,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LHCG. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $173,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group (LHCG) traded up 1.770% during trading on Monday, reaching $72.175. The company had a trading volume of 56,393 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.936 and a beta of 0.76. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $72.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

