Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 337.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 195.95 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $161.29 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 83.43%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,971 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $1,178,735.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,890.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda M. Tharby sold 4,695 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $941,253.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,688. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

