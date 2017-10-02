Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of E I Du Pont De Nemours And worth $35,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 61.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter worth $116,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co alerts:

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) opened at 83.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

In related news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/pictet-asset-management-ltd-lowers-stake-in-e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-co-dd.html.

About E I Du Pont De Nemours And

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Receive News & Ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.