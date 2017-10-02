Northland Securities restated their corporate rating on shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON PSL) opened at 0.88 on Thursday. Photonstar Led Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 and a 1-year high of GBX 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.31. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.12 million.

Get Photonstar Led Group PLC alerts:

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Photonstar Led Group PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of GBX 226 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Photonstar Led Group PLC will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/photonstar-led-group-plc-psl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-northland-securities.html.

About Photonstar Led Group PLC

PhotonStar LED Group PLC is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of light emitting diode (LED) lighting fixtures and light engines. The Company operates through two segments: LED Light Fixtures and LED Light Engines. Its offers a technology, Halcyon, which is a connected lighting platform that includes hardware and software for wireless, microprocessor-controlled retrofit LED lighting and control systems, used for circadian and data-centric applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Photonstar Led Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photonstar Led Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.