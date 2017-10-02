Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Get Philip Morris International Inc alerts:

Philip Morris International (PM) traded up 0.421% during trading on Monday, hitting $111.477. 608,345 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.701 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.