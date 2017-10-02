People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Sells $62,640.00 in Stock

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) opened at 32.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.04. People’s Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. People’s Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s Utah Bancorp will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub lowered People’s Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised People’s Utah Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s Utah Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in People’s Utah Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in People’s Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in People’s Utah Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s Utah Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

