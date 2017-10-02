People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,847,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.32% of People’s United Financial worth $615,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial Inc. alerts:

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) opened at 18.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.84.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Janet M. Hansen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,417.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Hoyt sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $121,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.