People s United Financial Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,288.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,468,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,642,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,271,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,678 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,899,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,399,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE HST) traded down 0.081% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.475. 272,050 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.865 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/people-s-united-financial-inc-sells-122-shares-of-host-hotels-resorts-inc-hst.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.