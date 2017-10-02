People s United Financial Inc. Buys 295 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,555,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $619,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,715,000 after purchasing an additional 412,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE WST) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.45. 7,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

