Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (PAG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/penske-automotive-group-inc-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-1-02-per-share-northcoast-research-forecasts-pag.html.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group (PAG) opened at 47.57 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,689,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,031,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.