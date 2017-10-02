Peel Hunt Trims Carillion plc (CLLN) Target Price to GBX 50

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 50 ($0.67) in a report issued on Friday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLLN. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Carillion plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Carillion plc to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 292 ($3.93) to GBX 64 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 100 ($1.34) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG decreased their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 78 ($1.05) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Carillion plc to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 114 ($1.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 153.60 ($2.07).

Shares of Carillion plc (LON CLLN) opened at 46.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 200.04 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.96. Carillion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 265.00.

Carillion plc Company Profile

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

