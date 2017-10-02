Peel Hunt Boosts Vitec Group plc (VTC) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,185 ($15.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.48) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vitec Group plc in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.47) target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,106.25 ($14.88).

Vitec Group plc (VTC) opened at 1094.00 on Friday. Vitec Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 590.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,094.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 982.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 930.92. The firm’s market cap is GBX 489.47 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Vitec Group plc

The Vitec Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded products and services that enable end users to capture and share images. The Company’s Photographic Division designs, manufactures and distributes branded photographic and video equipment, such as tripods, bags, filters and lights for professional and consumer photographers.

