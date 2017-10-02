Peak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 216,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,847 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $90.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $705,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,276.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.86 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

