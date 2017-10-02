Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $121,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $203,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE PFE) traded up 0.910% during trading on Monday, reaching $36.025. 7,908,258 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.353 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer, Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $36.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

