PDT Partners LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silgan Holdings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) opened at 29.23 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Silgan Holdings had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Silgan Holdings’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PDT Partners LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/pdt-partners-llc-invests-5-56-million-in-silgan-holdings-inc-slgn-stock.html.

In other news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $207,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $323,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $597,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Silgan Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Silgan Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Silgan Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Silgan Holdings Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.