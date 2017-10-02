PDT Partners LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,241 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 81,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/pdt-partners-llc-has-4-53-million-position-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

In other news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,319,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,091.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) opened at 83.85 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $84.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.