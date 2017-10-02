Paychex’s (PAYX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ PAYX) traded up 0.058% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.995. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,339 shares. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.664 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $409,707.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,389.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 33,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $1,911,075.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,497 shares of company stock worth $6,200,889. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 164,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 163,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

