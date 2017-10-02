Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $771,000 Holdings in Altria Group (MO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,624,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,771,000 after acquiring an additional 687,246 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,817,000 after purchasing an additional 476,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,486,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,632,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 387,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,639,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,364,000 after purchasing an additional 388,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares in the company, valued at $45,590,842.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group (MO) opened at 63.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.38 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company set a $78.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

