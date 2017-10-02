Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Parker-Hannifin Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.7997190191306 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Parker-Hannifin Corporation alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) opened at 175.02 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $118.77 and a one year high of $177.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corporation news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total transaction of $65,565.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $79,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $878,913. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/parker-hannifin-corporation-ph-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-09.html.

About Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.