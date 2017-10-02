Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $188.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) opened at 175.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.77 and a 1-year high of $177.61.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corporation news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,241 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.46, for a total transaction of $200,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 408 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total value of $65,565.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,002.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $878,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 21,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

