Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park Hotels & Resorts earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3682488739589 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) opened at 27.56 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post $12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Boenning Scattergood set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $249,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,151 shares in the company, valued at $523,321.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

